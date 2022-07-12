ñol

Elon Musk Is Tired Of 'Make Money Through Audible' YouTube Ads — But Is He Missing Out On A Lucrative Cash-Making Opportunity?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
July 12, 2022 10:46 AM | 2 min read
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has griped about the algorith of YouTube, the video streaming service owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG.

What Happened: Musk said YouTube keeps playing him the same annoying scam ads each time he uses it. 

“​​The algorithm is convinced that I can 'make money through Audible,'” said Musk in response to a thread involving Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus and CEO of enterprise cloud firm Box, Inc BOX Aaron Levie.

Alex Kehr, the CEO of cryptocurrency-oriented social network Superlocal, told Musk he could “probably” make a lot on Audible, an audio-book service by Amazon.com, Inc AMZN.  Musk said he did “recommend a lot of books.” 

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: Musk had planned a war on spam and bots on Twitter Inc’s TWTR platform after announcing a $44 billion unsolicited bid to take over the platform. 

The entrepreneur terminated that purchase and says Twitter made false and misleading representations to him on multiple data requests.

Musk sent out a volley of Tweets in the 24-hours leading up to press time and shared the books he has recently read, which included “American Caesar” by William Manchester and “Masters of Doom” by David Kushner. 

Price Action: In premarket trading Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.73% at $690.89, according to Benzinga Pro data.

