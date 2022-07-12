Twitter Inc TWTR is making available a previously limited feature that allows all users to opt out of conversations.
What Happened: Twitter’s “safety” handle shared an animation detailing how users would be able to utilize the “Unmentioning” feature.
Sometimes you want to see yourself out.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 11, 2022
Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElX
The feature can be accessed by clicking on the three dots next to a conversation and selecting “Leave this conversation.”
Why It Matters: The "Unmentioning” feature was in development for longer than a year. Last year, Twitter’s Senior Product Designer Dominic Camozzi shared a teaser on the platform.
Notifications— Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021
Going further, if someone you don’t follow @ mentions you, you’ll get a special notification. If you unmention yourself from there, the Tweet author will not be able to mention you again. pic.twitter.com/RTFBEnkPFf
At the time, Camozzi had said that if someone you don’t follow mentions you, you’d get a special notification. Should you "unmention" yourself, the tweet author will not be able to mention you again.
Last year, Twitter introduced a “Safety Mode” feature that was aimed at blocking aggressive and hateful users.
Price Action: On Monday, Twitter shares dropped 11.3% to $32.67 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.
