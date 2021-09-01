 Skip to main content

Twitter Aims To Use Automation Tools To Block Hateful Content: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
  • Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) latest Safety Mode feature will automatically block aggressive and hateful users for platform sanctity, Bloomberg reports.
  • The company will use automated technology to judge the content of a tweet and "the relationship between the Tweet author and replier" for appropriate decision-making.
  • The technology can determine which users regularly interact to prevent wrongful blocking.
  • Previously Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) had introduced features to monitor hate speech.
  • Twitter shares are trading higher over the reports of its bitcoin testing on the Lightning Network.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 2.17% at $65.9 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

