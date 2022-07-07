Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly been shot in the city of Nara. He was taken to a hospital where no vital signs were reported, according to national broadcaster NHK.

What Happened: NHK reports that its reporters heard two gunshots and saw Abe bleeding. The incident took place on a street as he was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate’s campaign at around 11:30 a.m. (Japan Time).

The gunman was not identified, according to a Japan Today report.

Japan’s Mainichi newspaper reports that the former premier was shot from behind and entered into a cardiopulmonary arrest.

The assailant was arrested by police as he tried to flee the scene, according to the Mainichi.

Voting is scheduled to take place for the Japanese Diet’s upper house, the House of Councillors, on July 10.

