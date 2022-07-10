Elon Musk And Nick Cannon The 'Creepiest Tag Team' To Repopulate Planet Says This Talk Show Host

News broke last week that the world’s richest man had fathered a set of twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. The report takes Elon Musk’s children fathered count up to 10, which led to his doubling down on a discussion of doing his part to repopulate the planet. Another celebrity known for having lots of children jumped in on the discussion, which led to an op-ed piece from a former talk show host.

What Happened: Former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain calls it “flat out weird” that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk had multiple pregnancies going on with different women at the same time.

“If you look at the timeline of the births of Musk’s children, you’ll see he had a son with singer Grimes in May 2020, then twins with Zilis in November 2021, and then a daughter via surrogate with Grimes in December 2021,” McCain wrote in an op-ed for The Daily Mail.

With news breaking of Musk’s storyline, some pointed to similarities to actor and television host Nick Cannon. McCain points out that Cannon fathered four babies in a year’s time, and later joked of his procreation habits being similar to a seahorse.

A recent post by Musk on Twitter again highlighted he was doing his part to fight a crisis of underpopulation in the world.

“A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk said.

The tweet received a response from Cannon.

“Right there with you my Brother!” Cannon responded with a fists bump emoji.

The tweets drew the response of McCain, who is also the daughter of former Senator and presidential candidate John McCain.

“This may be the creepiest tag team tweet thread in history,” McCain said.

McCain argues that the “impregnate the planet” mentality is creepy and more akin to a cult leader than someone who wants to save the planet.

The op-ed points to the price of a surrogate costing $90,000 to $130,000, something that most Americans can’t afford.

“Musk may have the resources to support three families, but obviously most do not.”

McCain said Musk is not a role model and there should be more emphasis on the family unit or what McCain refers to as one baby mama, one marriage, and a lot of children living under one roof.

Why It’s Important: Musk has argued that families around the world are having fewer children than decades ago, which could lead to a pending population collapse.

McCain argues that people should have children if they are able to provide a loving home and not give in to a “shame factor” that Musk presents.

“That if we don’t have as many children as our bodies are capable of, we are not addressing some existential crisis of population decline,” McCain said. “Either we act like emotionless rabbits and repopulate the planet or face a dire peril.”

McCain credit Musk with being a genius and attempting to solve some of life’s problems, but goes on to say that “geniuses don’t have the answers to all of life’s problems.”

“In fact, by the day, he is sounding more and more like some type of false messiah.”

McCain said people should have as many children as they can if they are willing and able.

“But not because Elon Musk says so.”

Photo: Created with images from Myrna Litt and TED Conference on Flickr