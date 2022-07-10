Is Tesla Making A Robovan? Here's What Elon Musk Said

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA has plenty for customers and investors to be excited about in the future with ramped up production of existing vehicles and the planned launches of several new vehicles like the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently hinted at another vehicle that could be coming for Tesla.

What Happened: A tweet from Musk last week suggested a Robovan could be in the cards for Tesla.

“Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla has not unveiled a new vehicle in several years, with the company highlighting its key focus right now is ramping up production of the Model Y and Model 3 vehicles and getting to the finish line on the Cybertruck.

Electrek points out that Musk promised “a massive wave of new Tesla products” that will come in 2023. This could include a dedicated robotaxi vehicle. Musk did not make clear if the robovan mentioned in his tweet is the same as the robotaxi program referenced earlier this year.

Musk also previously said a Tesla electric van could come when there are enough batteries available without hurting production of other Tesla vehicles due to supply chain issues.

Related Link: Did Warren Buffett Backed BYD Pass Tesla As The World's Largest EV Maker? Not Quite And Here's Why

Why It’s Important: The tweet from Musk generated a strong level of excitement from fans of Tesla and Musk, and also received comments that suggest Tesla might already have its hands full.

Many of the comments called for the EV manufacturer to worry about the Tesla Cybertruck instead, a vehicle that has faced production delays. Musk has previously said the Cybertruck will be the company’s best product ever.

Musk recently updated the timeline on the Cybertruck saying production will start in the “middle of next year.”

The reference to transporting people and cargo could see Tesla enter the electric delivery van market that is picking up steam with companies like Amazon.com AMZN, FedEx Corporation FDX and United Parcel Services UPS ordering vehicles from automakers that are producing electric cargo vans.

Among the companies making electric cargo vans is Rivian Automotive RIVN, a company that counts Amazon as an investor and customer.

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicaç on Flickr