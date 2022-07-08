Raymond James Adjusted Estimates Ahead Of Comcast's 2Q Results To Reflect Current Industry Trends; Reiterates Market Perform

by

Raymond James analyst Frank G. Louthan upheld his Market Perform rating on shares of Comcast Corp CMCSA ahead of its 2Q report.

In particular, he now expects broadband net adds to come closer to the ~89 thousand he had modeled for 2Q, adjusting from his prior estimate of ~135 thousand following the 2Q call.

He kept net video losses constant at (575) thousand for 2Q22. Altogether, his overall 2Q revenue, EBITDA, and non-GAAP EPS move to $30.06 billion, $9.52 billion, and $0.92 from $30.09 billion, $9.73 billion, and $0.92, respectively.

He saw recovery as the general pace of broadband subs even out, which he saw a few quarters away.

In the meantime, he expected to see the increasing impact from telco fiber builds as 2022 closed and reached 2023.

Price Action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 0.24% at $40.04 on the last check Friday.

