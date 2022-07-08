Raymond James Adjusted Estimates Ahead Of Comcast's 2Q Results To Reflect Current Industry Trends; Reiterates Market Perform

- Raymond James analyst Frank G. Louthan upheld his Market Perform rating on shares of Comcast Corp CMCSA ahead of its 2Q report.
- He adjusted his estimates to reflect current trends in the industry.
- In particular, he now expects broadband net adds to come closer to the ~89 thousand he had modeled for 2Q, adjusting from his prior estimate of ~135 thousand following the 2Q call.
- He kept net video losses constant at (575) thousand for 2Q22. Altogether, his overall 2Q revenue, EBITDA, and non-GAAP EPS move to $30.06 billion, $9.52 billion, and $0.92 from $30.09 billion, $9.73 billion, and $0.92, respectively.
- He saw recovery as the general pace of broadband subs even out, which he saw a few quarters away.
- In the meantime, he expected to see the increasing impact from telco fiber builds as 2022 closed and reached 2023.
- Price Action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 0.24% at $40.04 on the last check Friday.
