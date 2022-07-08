ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Raymond James Adjusted Estimates Ahead Of Comcast's 2Q Results To Reflect Current Industry Trends; Reiterates Market Perform

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James analyst Frank G. Louthan upheld his Market Perform rating on shares of Comcast Corp CMCSA ahead of its 2Q report. 
  • He adjusted his estimates to reflect current trends in the industry. 
  • Also Read: Read Why Raymond James Thinks Verizon As Safe & Simpler
  • In particular, he now expects broadband net adds to come closer to the ~89 thousand he had modeled for 2Q, adjusting from his prior estimate of ~135 thousand following the 2Q call. 
  • He kept net video losses constant at (575) thousand for 2Q22. Altogether, his overall 2Q revenue, EBITDA, and non-GAAP EPS move to $30.06 billion, $9.52 billion, and $0.92 from $30.09 billion, $9.73 billion, and $0.92, respectively. 
  • He saw recovery as the general pace of broadband subs even out, which he saw a few quarters away. 
  • In the meantime, he expected to see the increasing impact from telco fiber builds as 2022 closed and reached 2023.
  • Price Action: CMCSA shares traded higher by 0.24% at $40.04 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech