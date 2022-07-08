Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook touched upon the legacy of the company’s legendary co-founder, Steve Jobs, on Thursday after he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Cook, who succeeded Jobs at Apple, said on Twitter, “Today, Steve was awarded the Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.”

Today, Steve was awarded the Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. He was a visionary who challenged us to see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be. We cherish his memory and we’ll continue building on his legacy. pic.twitter.com/G6cbBdGzvY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 7, 2022

“He was a visionary who challenged us to see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be. We cherish his memory and we’ll continue building on his legacy.”

Why It Matters: Jobs, who was also CEO of Pixar and a board member of Walt Disney Co DIS, was commended for his “vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries” by the White House.

Jobs passed away on Oct. 5, 2011, after years of battling cancer. The Medal of Freedom was also bestowed on the former Arizona Senator and Purple Heart recipient John McCain on Thursday.

Other recipients included decorated gymnast Simone Biles and one of the first black members of the Alabama State legislature Fred Gray.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.4% higher at $146.35 on Thursday in the regular session and fell 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

