ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Apple CEO Tim Cook Remembers Steve Jobs Today For This Special Reason

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 8, 2022 10:17 AM | 2 min read

Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook touched upon the legacy of the company’s legendary co-founder, Steve Jobs, on Thursday after he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Cook, who succeeded Jobs at Apple, said on Twitter, “Today, Steve was awarded the Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.”

“He was a visionary who challenged us to see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be. We cherish his memory and we’ll continue building on his legacy.”

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Jobs, who was also CEO of Pixar and a board member of Walt Disney Co DIS, was commended for his “vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries” by the White House.
Jobs passed away on Oct. 5, 2011, after years of battling cancer. The Medal of Freedom was also bestowed on the former Arizona Senator and Purple Heart recipient John McCain on Thursday.

Other recipients included decorated gymnast Simone Biles and one of the first black members of the Alabama State legislature Fred Gray.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.4% higher at $146.35 on Thursday in the regular session and fell 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Apple And Disney Merging Into A Single Company? Bob Iger Says It Was A Real Possibility If Not For Steve Jobs' Demise

Photo via TNS Sofres on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Joe BidenSteve JobsTim CookNewsPoliticsTechGeneral