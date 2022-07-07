American Airlines Compensates Pilots Three Times For Trips Cancelled Due To Technical Glitch: CNBC

- American Airlines Group Inc's AAL pilots and its pilots' union has agreed to triple pay for aviators who were able to drop thousands of July flights because of a scheduling program glitch over the July fourth weekend, reported CNBC.
- Pilots will also be getting double pay for peak holiday periods.
- Related: July fourth Weekend Started With Cancellations And Delays For Air Travelers: WSJ
- According to the Allied Pilots Association, the scheduling platform glitch prompted pilots to drop 12,000 flights from their schedules.
- "We're pleased to have reached an agreement with the APA and appreciate their partnership in coming to a resolution quickly to take care of our pilots, our team and our customers," the report quoted American Airlines.
- Recently American Airlines offered its pilots a raise through 2024.
- Related: American Airline's Regional Pilots Get Hefty Pay Raises As Competition Heats Up: CNBC
- Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 0.65% at $13.98 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.