American Airlines Compensates Pilots Three Times For Trips Cancelled Due To Technical Glitch: CNBC

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 7:16 AM | 1 min read
  • American Airlines Group Inc's AAL pilots and its pilots' union has agreed to triple pay for aviators who were able to drop thousands of July flights because of a scheduling program glitch over the July fourth weekend, reported CNBC.
  • Pilots will also be getting double pay for peak holiday periods.       
  • RelatedJuly fourth Weekend Started With Cancellations And Delays For Air Travelers: WSJ
  • According to the Allied Pilots Association, the scheduling platform glitch prompted pilots to drop 12,000 flights from their schedules.
  • "We're pleased to have reached an agreement with the APA and appreciate their partnership in coming to a resolution quickly to take care of our pilots, our team and our customers," the report quoted American Airlines.
  • Recently American Airlines offered its pilots a raise through 2024.
  • RelatedAmerican Airline's Regional Pilots Get Hefty Pay Raises As Competition Heats Up: CNBC
  • Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 0.65% at $13.98 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

