Elon Musk And Grimes Had A Secret Child Via Surrogate: The Story Behind The Surprise Reveal

Welcome to the family, Y! Grimes on Thursday revealed that she and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk secretly birthed their second child together near the end of 2021.

What Happened: The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, told Vanity Fair that she and Musk welcomed their new daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl (nicknamed Y), in December via surrogate.

Exa Dark Sideræl—nicknamed “Y” for short—was born via surrogate in December 2021. “I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” says @Grimezsz. “A girl named Odysseus is my dream.” 🔗: https://t.co/Xq3iczWcux pic.twitter.com/uT4Xk8o1dY — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 10, 2022

Vanity Fair discovered the news during an interview for a cover story for the magazine's April 2022 issue.

The Vanity Fair reporter heard the cries of an infant upstairs shortly after arriving at Grimes' house for the interview.

"And I can tell by the frozen look on my host’s face that she heard it too. So I brace myself to ask the strangest question of my career: Do you have another baby in your life, Grimes?," the story said.

Grimes looked "rattled" following the question. "I don’t know what I was thinking," Grimes said of concealing the news of her daughter.

Grimes also has an almost 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 (nicknamed X) with Musk. She revealed the news of her first pregnancy via an Instagram post showing her belly in January 2020. It wasn't until May 2020 that she revealed that Musk was the father.

Grimes and Musk split in September.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk said at the time.

Vanity Fair asked Grimes about her relationship status with the Tesla founder.

"There’s no real word for it,” Grimes said, according to the magazine feature. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."

Photos: courtesy of Steve Jurvetson and Jon Fingas from Flickr.