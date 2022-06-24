Elon Musk's Daughter Gets Court Approval To Legally Declare Gender Identity, Ditch Father's Last Name

One of Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's children, who had sought a change in name and gender on her birth certificate, has received the official nod for the same.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved Musk's transgender daughter's application to change — alongside gender — her surname to match her mother's maiden surname Wilson on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Musk's daughter will now legally use the name Vivian Jenna Wilson. The child's lack of desire to be associated with Musk was quoted as the reason for the application for the name change.

"Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," the 18-year-old had reportedly said in the filing.

Vivian is one of the five kids Musk had with his first wife Justine Wilson. The couple is now divorced and Musk now has two more kids with singer Grimes.

