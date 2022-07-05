Oppenheimer Cuts AGCO's Price Target By ~8%

by

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen lowered the price target on AGCO Corp AGCO to $156 (an upside of 62%) from $169 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.

Owen updated the estimates to reflect the Q2 cyberattack.

Price Action: AGCO shares are trading lower by 4.24% at $96.26 on the last check Tuesday.

