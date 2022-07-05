ñol

Oppenheimer Cuts AGCO's Price Target By ~8%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 3:10 PM | 29 seconds read
  • Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen lowered the price target on AGCO Corp AGCO to $156 (an upside of 62%) from $169 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst's reduced price target reflects a baseline valuation assumption of 2023 peak earnings, with space for multiple expansion should 2023 farm margin headwinds lessen, stated the analyst.
  • Owen updated the estimates to reflect the Q2 cyberattack.
  • Price Action: AGCO shares are trading lower by 4.24% at $96.26 on the last check Tuesday.

