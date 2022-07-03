ñol

Ouch — Jeff Bezos Slams Biden For Blaming Gas Stations: Here's What The Amazon Founder Said

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 3, 2022 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Biden has called for a "gas tax holiday" and a cap on the price of Russian oil.
  • Biden urged gas stations to bring down the price and asked them to take immediate action. 

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has blasted President Joe Biden over his latest remarks asking gas companies to cut their prices amid rising inflation. 

In a recent tweet, Biden urged gas stations to bring down the price and asked them to take immediate action. 

Responding to Biden, Bezos said that his statement reflects 'a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics'.

Also Read: Former Amazon Mexico CEO Accused Of Paying $9,000 To Have Ex-Wife Killed; Last Seen Entering The US

Last week, Biden told reporters that American vehicle owners would have to pay high gas prices for "as long as it takes" for the Ukraine war to end.

Biden has also called for a "gas tax holiday" and a cap on the price of Russian oil to lessen the pain at the pump for U.S. drivers. 

During last week's NATO conference, he described the elevated gas prices as the "Putin price hike" and blamed the Russian leader for surging inflation in the U.S. 

Photo: Created with images from Gage Skidmore and George W. Bush Center on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

