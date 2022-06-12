Former Amazon Mexico CEO Accused Of Paying $9,000 To Have Ex-Wife Killed; Last Seen Entering The US

In a startling revelation, the former CEO of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Mexico, Juan Carlos García, has been accused of paying around $9,000 to have his ex-wife killed, reports the New York Post.

Garcia was the CEO of Amazon in Mexico when the tech giant opened its first office in the country in 2015.

In November 2019, Garcia’s ex-wife Abril Pérez Sagaón was shot in the head by someone on a motorcycle while she was driving through Mexico City.

According to the report, Garcia fled across the border to the U.S. after the incident and is still on the run. Interpol has issued a warrant for his arrest in 190 countries.

Pérez was the mother of three children, and filed for divorce from her husband, accusing him of attacking her with a baseball bat in January 2019. She was in Mexico City for a psychological exam ordered by the judge in her divorce case when she was fatally shot.

The trial for Pérez’s murder is now underway and has included testimony from the alleged hitman.

Even though Garcia has yet to be located, a report indicates that he wrote to the mayor of Mexico City proclaiming his innocence in the case.

García was initially hired to run Amazon Mexico in 2014 and went on to join the commerce group Elektra three years later, per his LinkedIn page.

Photo: Courtesy of Office of Public Affairs on Flickr