Edible Garden Plans New Product Lines Via Nutracom Partnership

- Edible Garden AG Inc EDBL has entered into a product development agreement with nutritional products developer, Nutracom. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- The parties plan to develop proprietary lines of Farm to Formula nutraceuticals and other food products, to be distributed through the Edible Garden platform.
- The new product lines include vitamins, plant and whey proteins, and other products that use every part of the plant.
- Nutracom operates a state-of-the-art GMP laboratory and 100,000 square foot cGMP certified, packaging, distribution, and warehouse facility.
- Price Action: EDBL shares are trading lower by 1.57% at $1.25 on the last check Thursday.
