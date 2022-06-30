Edible Garden Plans New Product Lines Via Nutracom Partnership

by

Edible Garden AG Inc EDBL has entered into a product development agreement with nutritional products developer, Nutracom . The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

has entered into a product development agreement with nutritional products developer, . The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. The parties plan to develop proprietary lines of Farm to Formula nutraceuticals and other food products, to be distributed through the Edible Garden platform.

The new product lines include vitamins, plant and whey proteins, and other products that use every part of the plant.

Nutracom operates a state-of-the-art GMP laboratory and 100,000 square foot cGMP certified, packaging, distribution, and warehouse facility.

Price Action: EDBL shares are trading lower by 1.57% at $1.25 on the last check Thursday.

