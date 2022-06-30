ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Edible Garden Plans New Product Lines Via Nutracom Partnership

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 1:08 PM | 1 min read
  • Edible Garden AG Inc EDBL has entered into a product development agreement with nutritional products developer, Nutracom. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The parties plan to develop proprietary lines of Farm to Formula nutraceuticals and other food products, to be distributed through the Edible Garden platform.
  • The new product lines include vitamins, plant and whey proteins, and other products that use every part of the plant.
  • Nutracom operates a state-of-the-art GMP laboratory and 100,000 square foot cGMP certified, packaging, distribution, and warehouse facility.
  • Price Action: EDBL shares are trading lower by 1.57% at $1.25 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsGeneral