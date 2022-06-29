ñol

RBC Capital Cuts Verisk Analytics Price Target By ~8%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 3:13 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra lowered the price target for Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK to $210 from $227 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst expects 2Q22 revenues modestly below consensus as the tailwinds from strong insurance premium growth, international travel, and a potential uptick in auto insurance are more than offset by weakness in workers’ comp, difficult comps from the Texas freeze, and the impact of Russia on Energy.
  • Sabadra adds that 2Q22 margins will likely be impacted by the stranded costs and similar margin headwinds in 1Q22; however, the financial divestiture should drive higher consolidated margins.
  • The analyst mentions that the defensive end-market and portfolio rationalization position the stock well in a choppy tape.
  • Price Action: VRSK shares are trading higher by 1.11% at $170.82 on the last check Wednesday.

