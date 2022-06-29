Insiders Are Selling Nasdaq And 3 Other Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Nasdaq

The Trade: Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ Executive Vice President Jeremy Skule sold a total of 1,400 shares at an average price of $160.00. The insider received around $224 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Nasdaq recently announced plans to acquire Metrio, a privately-held provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data collection, analytics and reporting services based in Montreal.

Nasdaq recently announced plans to acquire Metrio, a privately-held provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data collection, analytics and reporting services based in Montreal. What Nasdaq Does: Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%).

Campbell Soup Company

The Trade: Campbell Soup Company CPB Senior VP and Controller Stanley Polomski sold a total of 10,335 shares at an average price of $48.20. The insider received around $498.15 thousand as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Campbell Soup recently reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $2.13 billion, beating the consensus of $2.05 billion.

Campbell Soup recently reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $2.13 billion, beating the consensus of $2.05 billion. What Campbell Soup Does: With a history that dates back around 150 years, Campbell Soup is now a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded convenience food products, most notably soup.

Hershey Company

The Trade: The Hershey Company HSY President, US Charles R Raup sold a total of 1,512 shares at an average price of $220.90. The insider received around $334 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The company's shares have gained 13% since the start of the year.

The company’s shares have gained 13% since the start of the year. What Hershey Does: Hershey is a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S. (around a $25 billion market), controlling around 46% of the domestic chocolate space (per IRI).

