Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted visiting Oprah Winfrey over the weekend, spurring rumors of another tell-all interview, according to a report.

What Happened: The Daily Mail published pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting the former chat show host at her Montecito, California mansion.

The Sussexes were reportedly accompanied by a woman believed to be the actor Janina Gavankar.

A baby seat was spotted next to Meghan but the Mail said there was no clarity if the couple’s children accompanied them.

Harry was in the driver’s seat, while Meghan was seen chatting to the other vehicle occupants from the backseat, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Another Oprah interview could be in the works and it would be a surprise to Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Mail. Harry and Meghan are friends and neighbors of Oprah, who lives in Montecito, California.

Paramount Global PARA unit CBS paid Oprah between $7 million and $9 million for licensing fees for an interview with Harry and Markle.

The couple claimed in the interview that an unnamed royal family member had asked questions related to their son Archie’s skin tone, according to the Mail.

Netflix Inc’s NFLX “The Crown” saw an increase in viewership as a result of the airing of the Oprah interview last year.

This week, it was reported by Page Six that Harry and Meghan have hired “Lost Girls” fame director Elizabeth Freya Garbus to direct their Netflix reality television program.

Photo via FiledIMAGE on Shutterstock