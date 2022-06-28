by

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Co SHEN from Strong Buy to Market Perform following the stock recovery and surpassing Louthan's previous $25 price target.

analyst Frank Louthan downgraded from Strong Buy to Market Perform following the stock recovery and surpassing Louthan's previous $25 price target. He believes the shares more closely reflect fair value after the ~37% return from his May upgrade.

At current group valuations, he views other SMID-cap cable names in the sector, such as WideOpenWest, Inc WOW and Cable One, Inc CABO , as better total return opportunities and adjusted the rating on SHEN to reflect that.

and , as better total return opportunities and adjusted the rating on SHEN to reflect that. He left the 2022E and 2023E revenue unchanged ahead of the company's 2Q earnings report.

Price Action: SHEN shares traded lower by 15.80% at $21.52 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.