Shenandoah Shares Trade Lower Following Rating Downgrade

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 3:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Co SHEN from Strong Buy to Market Perform following the stock recovery and surpassing Louthan's previous $25 price target.
  • He believes the shares more closely reflect fair value after the ~37% return from his May upgrade.
  • At current group valuations, he views other SMID-cap cable names in the sector, such as WideOpenWest, Inc WOW and Cable One, Inc CABO, as better total return opportunities and adjusted the rating on SHEN to reflect that.
  • He left the 2022E and 2023E revenue unchanged ahead of the company's 2Q earnings report.
  • Price Action: SHEN shares traded lower by 15.80% at $21.52 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTech