This Women Led SaaS Startup Reaches Unicorn Status With Latest Funding; Harbors IPO Aspirations

Front, a communication hub for building strong customer relationships, raised $65 million in Series D financing, led by Salesforce, Inc CRM Salesforce Ventures and Battery Ventures, and PagerDuty, Inc PD CEO Jennifer Tejada.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Threshold Ventures, and Uncork Capital also participated in the financing.

The current round doubled Front's valuation to $1.7 billion, bringing the company's total funding to over $200 million.

Shopify Inc SHOP, Airbnb, Inc ABNB, and Lyft, Inc LYFT use its email and customer support software, Bloomberg reports.

Front CEO and co-founder Mathilde Collin who harbors IPO aspirations joins a list of only ten other women to found and hold the CEO role at public and private SaaS companies valued at over $1 billion as per Crunchbase coverage.

Front will use the funds to accelerate product and go-to-market initiatives investments. It will increase investments in product development efforts.

Front will invest in new partnerships and geographies and gain market share in industries where customer relationships drive business success.

Front will also use the funds to continue driving its global expansion, particularly in EMEA. It has offices in Paris and Dublin. It has 8,000 customers in over 100 countries, including five of the Fortune 25.

The company has grown net new ARR by 120% Y/Y and saw strong traction in mid-market and enterprise. Alongside co-founder and CEO Mathilde Collin, 80% of the executive team is female, and 50% of Front's managers are women.