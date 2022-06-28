Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk marks his 51st birthday on Tuesday. As Musk turns 51 years old, he’s left a trail of success in his wake.
The entrepreneur’s achievements are numerous. Musk is one of the co-founders of PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL and leads both Tesla and SpaceX. He is also the co-founder of Neuralink and the founder of The Boring Company.
Musk is a prolific user of Twitter Inc TWTR, where he has more than 100 million followers. This year, he has been in the news because he approached the social media platform with a buyout offer.
On Twitter, Musk is known for his posts on Dogecoin DOGE/USD, a meme cryptocurrency created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013.
The Investment
If an investor was inspired to put $100 each in Tesla shares and DOGE — two assets linked to Musk — on his last birthday, here’s how much they’d have now.
Tesla shares closed on June 28, 2021, at $688.72 on an adjusted basis. DOGE closed at $0.26 approximately on the same day.
On Monday, Tesla closed at $734.76 in the regular session, while at press time DOGE traded at $0.071.
|Investment
|Date Of Purchase/Listing
|Purchase Amount
|Purchase Price
|Units/Shares Obtained
|Worth Today
|Percentage Change
|Tesla Stock
|June 28,, 2021
|$100
|$688.72
|0.145
|$106.68
|6.7%
|Dogecoin
|June 28, 2021
|$100
|$0.26
|384.61
|$27.30
|-72.7%
The $200 would have turned into $133.99 in the one-year period leading up to Musk’s current birthday. This translates into a decline of nearly 33%.
Most of the decline in the investment took place because DOGE lost nearly 73% of its value in the period between Musk’s two birthdays. Tesla shares gained almost 7% in the time frame.
Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia
