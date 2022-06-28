Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk marks his 51st birthday on Tuesday. As Musk turns 51 years old, he’s left a trail of success in his wake.

The entrepreneur’s achievements are numerous. Musk is one of the co-founders of PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL and leads both Tesla and SpaceX. He is also the co-founder of Neuralink and the founder of The Boring Company.

Musk is a prolific user of Twitter Inc TWTR, where he has more than 100 million followers. This year, he has been in the news because he approached the social media platform with a buyout offer.

On Twitter, Musk is known for his posts on Dogecoin DOGE/USD, a meme cryptocurrency created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013.

The Investment

If an investor was inspired to put $100 each in Tesla shares and DOGE — two assets linked to Musk — on his last birthday, here’s how much they’d have now.

Tesla shares closed on June 28, 2021, at $688.72 on an adjusted basis. DOGE closed at $0.26 approximately on the same day.

On Monday, Tesla closed at $734.76 in the regular session, while at press time DOGE traded at $0.071.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth Today Percentage Change Tesla Stock June 28,, 2021 $100 $688.72 0.145 $106.68 6.7% Dogecoin June 28, 2021 $100 $0.26 384.61 $27.30 -72.7%

The $200 would have turned into $133.99 in the one-year period leading up to Musk’s current birthday. This translates into a decline of nearly 33%.

Most of the decline in the investment took place because DOGE lost nearly 73% of its value in the period between Musk’s two birthdays. Tesla shares gained almost 7% in the time frame.

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia