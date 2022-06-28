ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

EOS Is 'Ethereum On Steroids?' Vitalik Buterin Serves Sarcasm On Twitter

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 28, 2022 12:17 AM | 2 min read

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin recalled an old joke about cryptocurrency project EOS EOS/USD on Twitter Inc TWTR.

What Happened: “EOS is Ethereum on Steriods,” joked Buterin, in response to what was presumably more sarcasm from Ethereum developer Josh Stark who asked what EOS was.

EOS is a smart contract platform that quickly gained popularity after its launch in 2018, where it raised $4.1 billion in an initial coin offering (ICO). At the time, EOS was named a competitor of Ethereum because of its capacity to offer a higher rate of transactions per second (TPS) than the leading smart contract platform.

The project’s native token reached a high of $22.71 in April 2018 but is currently trading 96% below its all-time high.

See Also: HOW TO BUY EOS (EOS)

After a series of internal issues, and an SEC lawsuit dubbing its ICO an “unlawful securities offering,” many consider the cryptocurrency project to be unsuccessful.

In fact, in November, EOS Foundation CEO Yves La Rose himself said “EOS, as it stands, is a failure," as per a CoinDesk report. However, La Rose stated that the new EOS Foundation would take a more centralized approach to support the ecosystem with the introduction of four pillars - Audit+, Wallet+, Docu+, and API+.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, EOS was trading at $0.96 at press time, down 4.7% in the last 24 hours. ETH was trading at $1,173, down 3.87% over the same period.

Photo via TechCrunch on Flickr

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EOSEthereumJosh StarkVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets