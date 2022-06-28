Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Samsung are collaborating on cases for Galaxy devices that feature the coffee chain's branding.

What Happened: The collection comprises cases for Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 2, reported 9to5Google.

The standout case, though, appears to be for Galaxy Buds. One of the two cases is shaped like a coffee cup with latte art that resembles a fern.

The other is a dark green item emblazoned with the Starbucks Siren logo on the top, according to the report.

The wireless earbud cases are compatible with Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds Live as all three feature identical charging cases, according to 9to5Google.

Why It Matters: The cases, which go on sale on Tuesday, will only be sold in South Korea and are a limited-time drop. Supplies are not expected to last for long, noted 9to5Google.

Another interesting case in the current collection is one meant for Galaxy S22 Ultra. The case has a strap on the back that resembles a Starbucks receipt.

In April, Samsung came out with a Pokémon Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3. The flip phone was the Korean tech giant’s tribute to the Pokedex — the Pokémon identifying device featured in the game and television show.

Price Action: On Monday, Starbucks shares closed 0.55% lower at $77.68 in the regular session and rose 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Starbucks Korea