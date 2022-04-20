A Real Life Pokedex? Samsung Making Pokémon Phone

If you live by the motto “gotta catch ‘em all,” a large electronics company might have a new smartphone that will interest you.

What Happened: A new folding smartphone from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNNF could take fans of the Pokémon franchise to new levels.

Samsung is nearing the release of the Pokémon Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone comes close to a Pokedex, but does not fold out like the popular Pokémon identifying device featured in the game and television show.

The phone will come with a Pokedex themed necklace pouch, a Pikachu tail keychain, a PopSocket Pokeball stand and several swappable back cases. The phone also comes preloaded with Pokémon ringtones and wallpapers.

Samsung has a timer on their website showing that more details will be coming for the Pokémon-themed smartphone on April 25.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is sold for $1,000 unlocked. Samsung has not announced a price for the Pokémon phone yet.

Why It’s Important: Pokémon, which is partially owned by Nintendo Co NTDOY, remains one of the best-selling video game franchises of all-time and a popular brand worldwide.

The franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 and continues to see strong sales of video games, trading cards and toys for fans young and those who grew up playing games in the franchise or collecting cards.

Photo: Created with an image from Nando Arruda on Flickr