Court Penalizes Samsung Australia For Misleading Smartphone Ads

- A court penalized Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's SSNLF Australian unit A$14 million ($9.65 million) for nine misleading advertisements regarding a water-resistance feature in some of its smartphones, Reuters reports citing Australia's competition regulator.
- Between March 2016 and October 2018, Samsung Australia ran advertisements showcasing the water-resistant feature, making them ideal for pools or sea water.
- The regulator, however, received multiple complaints regarding malfunctioning smartphones from water exposure.
- Samsung Australia admitted to misleading buyers of some of its 'Galaxy' phones about the water-resistance level, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.
- The regulator first prosecuted Samsung Australia in July 2019. Samsung Australia claimed a clean chit for its newer, current models.
- Samsung and the ACCC agreed that changes made to newer models of the smartphones launched in Australia in March 2018 did not face such risks, Samsung Australia clarified.
