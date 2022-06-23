ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Court Penalizes Samsung Australia For Misleading Smartphone Ads

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
  • A court penalized Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's SSNLF Australian unit A$14 million ($9.65 million) for nine misleading advertisements regarding a water-resistance feature in some of its smartphones, Reuters reports citing Australia's competition regulator.
  • Between March 2016 and October 2018, Samsung Australia ran advertisements showcasing the water-resistant feature, making them ideal for pools or sea water.
  • The regulator, however, received multiple complaints regarding malfunctioning smartphones from water exposure.
  • Also Read: Samsung Overtook Intel As Top Chip Seller In 2021 Thanks To Automotive, Smartphones
  • Samsung Australia admitted to misleading buyers of some of its 'Galaxy' phones about the water-resistance level, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. 
  • The regulator first prosecuted Samsung Australia in July 2019. Samsung Australia claimed a clean chit for its newer, current models.
  • Samsung and the ACCC agreed that changes made to newer models of the smartphones launched in Australia in March 2018 did not face such risks, Samsung Australia clarified.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsLegalTechMedia