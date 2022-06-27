ñol

EV Charging As Easy As Topping Off Tank With Gas: What's EVgo & GM's New Feature Is All About?

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 12:44 PM | 1 min read
  • EVgo Inc EVGO and General Motors Co GM have made available Plug and Charge for all GM electric vehicles with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network.
  • The feature enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without opening a mobile app or swiping an RFID or credit card.
  • The service utilizes the latest iteration of EVgo's Autocharge technology, adding enhanced security features.
  • "In collaboration with GM, EVgo continues to implement new technology across multiple hardware and software platforms to enhance the charging experience," said EVgo chief technology officer Ivo Steklac.
  • To enroll, GM customers must register their vehicle in the GM brand app, link their EVgo account, and activate the service.
  • In its efforts to expand charging access, GM is working with EVgo to add more than 3,250 additional fast chargers throughout the U.S. by 2025. 
  • Price Action: EVGO shares are trading lower by 1.99% at $7.53 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

