EVgo and General Motors Activate Plug and Charge Across EVgo Network

EVgo and GM technical collaboration provides streamlined charging experience; latest Autocharge technology available as Plug and Charge on GM brand apps

EVgo Inc. EVGO, the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), and General Motors (GM) today announced the availability of Plug and Charge for all GM EVs* with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005195/en/

Cadillac LYRIQ charging at EVgo fast charging station (Photo: Business Wire)

Plug and Charge enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session in seconds without the need to open a mobile app or swipe an RFID or credit card, saving EV drivers time and helping to deliver a seamless and secure charging experience.

GM's Plug and Charge service utilizes the latest iteration of EVgo's Autocharge technology, adding enhanced security features. The Autocharge technology builds on EVgo's leadership position in EV charging innovation and streamlines the customer experience.

"At its core, this latest iteration of the Autocharge technology is a customer convenience feature that can save drivers time by simplifying the fast-charging experience while maintaining a high level of security and protection," said Ivo Steklac, Chief Technology Officer at EVgo. "In collaboration with GM, EVgo continues to implement new technology across multiple hardware and software platforms to enhance the charging experience."

This innovative technology will initially be available to all GM EVs with DC fast-charging capability** at EVgo stations. After a one-time enrollment, customers will unlock convenient fast charging on the EVgo network with the charger and car communicating to securely match the vehicle to the driver's EVgo and GM brand app account.

To enroll, GM customers must register their vehicle in the GM brand app (myChevrolet, myGMC, myCadillac), link their EVgo account and activate Plug and Charge within their GM brand app.

"We want to be the company that makes the EV experience seamless and convenient for everyone," said Hoss Hassani, GM vice president of EV Ecosystem. "Our collaboration with EVgo on Plug and Charge complements the work already in place with Ultium Charge 360 and is a part of our larger effort this year to expand charging infrastructure, access and education."

For more information around the locations of fast chargers within EVgo's charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

* Customers must have an EVgo account, active OnStar connected services and the GM brand app (myChevrolet, myGMC, myCadillac) associated with their vehicle to use the new service.

** CHAdeMO does not have a unique identifier and therefore cannot use Autocharge (or plug-and-charge). A certain subset of CCS vehicles also are unable to take advantage of Autocharge due to vehicle manufacturer limitations.

About EVgo

EVgo EVGO is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles. With more than 850 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 375,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005195/en/