Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Feature The Powerful M2 Chip

Apple Inc AAPL could use the recently announced M2 chip in its rumored mixed-reality headset.

What Happened: Mark Gurman, an Apple-focused journalist, said in the latest edition of his newsletter that he expects the tech giant’s newest M2 chip, announced this month at the WWDC, to feature in the company’s yet-to-be-confirmed mixed-reality headset.

The headset could come with 16 gigabytes of RAM, according to Gurman.

Why It Matters: Gurman noted that there were “plenty of software-related hints” about the headset’s operating system — realityOS and its features. The Apple-watcher did not delve into details in the newsletter.

Recently, Taiwan-based Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said Apple’s MR headset could offer an “excellent immersive experience.” He said it was the most complicated product Apple has ever designed.

Kuo said in November, that the headset could feature an M1 chip, which is the current generation processor deployed by Apple, reported The Verge.

The headset could ship by the second quarter of 2023, according to Kuo. Gurman, on the other hand, had said in January that the MR gadget could see a potential delay to late 2022 or 2023 due to development challenges.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares rose 2.45% higher to $141.66 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

