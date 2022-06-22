How To Watch YouTube Videos On Apple Watch For Free

Apple Inc’s AAPL smartwatch comes with many features — sending text messages, making phone calls and listening to music. But for things like watching videos, people mostly used their iPhones — this might change now.

What Happened: WatchTube, available on the App Store for Apple Watch, allows users to play videos from Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG video streaming website YouTube.

App users can access a wide range of YouTube features like playing videos, subscribing to channels, and perusing suggested videos and their history. WatchTube also supports captions.

“All curated and generated content shown in your feed is generated offline on your watch via our algorithm which learns from what you watch, like and people you’ve subscribed to.”

The app is available for free on the App Store and requires an Apple Watch running WatchOS6 or later and an iPhone running iOS 13 or later or an iPod running iOS 13 or later.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The App supports dictation and the Apple Watch’s scribble functionality along with the Apple Watch Series 7 keyboard.

Users can opt to listen to sound either through Bluetooth headphones or through the Watch’s in-built speaker.

The WatchApp description suggests that users can turn on captions for conserving battery if they do not want to use the speaker.

Meanwhile, Google is gearing up to launch a watch of its own, which will be released this fall.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 3.3% higher at $135.87 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in extended trading, while Alphabet Class A shares closed 4.1% higher at $2,230.88 and Alphabet Class C shares closed 3.85% higher at $2,240.30.

Read Next: Can A Lost Apple Watch Lead To Credit Card Fraud? Disney Visitor Says She Lost $40,000