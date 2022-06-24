ñol

Terran Orbital Installs CAPSTONE Aboard Rocket Lab Electron Rocket

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read
  • Terran Orbital Corp LLAP revealed the successful integration of the CAPSTONE spacecraft aboard the Rocket Lab USA, Inc RKLB Rocket Lab Electron rocket.
  • Terran Orbital designed and built satellite is flying a pathfinding mission to the moon in support of NASA's Artemis program.
  • LLAP's team produced CAPSTONE's hardware, assembled and tested the spacecraft, and integrated the satellite for its upcoming launch.
  • The launch will occur from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula.
  • RelatedRocket Lab Stock Gains On NASA's CAPSTONE Mission Launch Preparations
  • CAPSTONE is owned and operated by Advanced Space on behalf of NASA.
  • Price Action: LLAP shares are trading lower by 20.53% at $5.14 on the last check Friday.

