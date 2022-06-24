Terran Orbital Installs CAPSTONE Aboard Rocket Lab Electron Rocket

by

Terran Orbital Corp LLAP revealed the successful integration of the CAPSTONE spacecraft aboard the Rocket Lab USA, Inc RKLB Rocket Lab Electron rocket.

Terran Orbital designed and built satellite is flying a pathfinding mission to the moon in support of NASA's Artemis program.

LLAP's team produced CAPSTONE's hardware, assembled and tested the spacecraft, and integrated the satellite for its upcoming launch.

The launch will occur from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula.

: Rocket Lab Stock Gains On NASA's CAPSTONE Mission Launch Preparations CAPSTONE is owned and operated by Advanced Space on behalf of NASA.

Price Action: LLAP shares are trading lower by 20.53% at $5.14 on the last check Friday.

