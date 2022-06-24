Terran Orbital Installs CAPSTONE Aboard Rocket Lab Electron Rocket

- Terran Orbital Corp LLAP revealed the successful integration of the CAPSTONE spacecraft aboard the Rocket Lab USA, Inc RKLB Rocket Lab Electron rocket.
- Terran Orbital designed and built satellite is flying a pathfinding mission to the moon in support of NASA's Artemis program.
- LLAP's team produced CAPSTONE's hardware, assembled and tested the spacecraft, and integrated the satellite for its upcoming launch.
- The launch will occur from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula.
- CAPSTONE is owned and operated by Advanced Space on behalf of NASA.
- Price Action: LLAP shares are trading lower by 20.53% at $5.14 on the last check Friday.
