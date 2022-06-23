- Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB is preparing to launch a microwave oven-sized CubeSat dubbed CAPSTONE to a never-before-flown orbit around the Moon for NASA as soon as June 27th.
- The launch will take place from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.
- The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) CubeSat will be the first spacecraft to test the Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO) around the Moon.
- This orbit is expected to be a gravitational sweet spot in space, where the pulls of gravity from Earth and the Moon interact to create a relatively stable orbit. NASA hopes to use this new efficient deep space route for future human spaceflight missions.
- Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $4.14 during the post-market session on Thursday.
