by

Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB is preparing to launch a microwave oven-sized CubeSat dubbed CAPSTONE to a never-before-flown orbit around the Moon for NASA as soon as June 27th.

is preparing to launch a microwave oven-sized CubeSat dubbed CAPSTONE to a never-before-flown orbit around the Moon for NASA as soon as June 27th. The launch will take place from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) CubeSat will be the first spacecraft to test the Near Rectilinear Halo Orbit (NRHO) around the Moon.

Also Read : Wells Fargo Sees Notable Upside In Rocket Lab USA

: Wells Fargo Sees Notable Upside In Rocket Lab USA This orbit is expected to be a gravitational sweet spot in space, where the pulls of gravity from Earth and the Moon interact to create a relatively stable orbit. NASA hopes to use this new efficient deep space route for future human spaceflight missions.

Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $4.14 during the post-market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.