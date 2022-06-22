ñol

Worksport Launches Storefronts On Amazon, eBay And Walmart Marketplace

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 9:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Worksport Ltd WKSP has launched its eCommerce storefronts on Amazon.com AMZNeBay EBAY, and Walmart WMT Marketplace.
  • N.A. Williams Company will execute Worksport’s marketing campaigns on each platform with account executives and marketing managers.
  • The move is expected to drive sales higher and is the result of the company’s restructuring plan.
  • “Our teams and I are thrilled to provide our customer base with the energizing experiences it deserves when considering our product offerings, starting with our SC3, SC3 Pro, and SC4 tonneau covers,” said CEO Steven Rossi.
  • Worksport designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property (IP) on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 24.60% at $2.32 on the last check Wednesday.

