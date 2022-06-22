by

Worksport Ltd WKSP has launched its eCommerce storefronts on Amazon.com AMZN , eBay EBAY , and Walmart WMT Marketplace .

The move is expected to drive sales higher and is the result of the company’s restructuring plan.

“Our teams and I are thrilled to provide our customer base with the energizing experiences it deserves when considering our product offerings, starting with our SC3, SC3 Pro, and SC4 tonneau covers,” said CEO Steven Rossi.

Worksport designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property (IP) on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions.

Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 24.60% at $2.32 on the last check Wednesday.

