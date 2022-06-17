ñol

Read Stephens' Analysts Take On Roku - Walmart Partnership

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 2:14 PM | 1 min read
  • Roku, Inc ROKU and Walmart Inc WMT enabled a seamless T-Commerce checkout experience for CTV viewers, permitting product purchases to take place in conjunction with an associated advertisement Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler noted. 
  • Roku will likely utilize targeting, optimization, and measurement capabilities to help advertisers deliver relevant, shoppable ads to consumers with a high propensity to respond, Zangler noted. 
  • On a shoppable ad, viewers need only press "OK" on their Roku remote to proceed to check out. One more click of the "OK" button on the Wal-Mart checkout page places the order. 
  • Roku Pay which houses the viewers' payment information, will help place the order and transact, he observed. 
  • Wal-Mart will serve as the exclusive retailer for the fulfillment of product purchases are fulfilled. 
  • Activation and measurement of shoppable ads for advertisers will be conducted exclusively by Roku's OneView DSP. 
  • The offering appears to be a pilot with deeper integration planned, he added. 
  • Zangler has an Overweight on Roku with a price target of $190.
  • Price Target: ROKU shares traded higher by 2.29% at $80.34 on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTech