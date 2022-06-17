Read Stephens' Analysts Take On Roku - Walmart Partnership

by

Roku, Inc ROKU and Walmart Inc WMT enabled a seamless T-Commerce checkout experience for CTV viewers, permitting product purchases to take place in conjunction with an associated advertisement Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler noted.

On a shoppable ad, viewers need only press "OK" on their Roku remote to proceed to check out. One more click of the "OK" button on the Wal-Mart checkout page places the order.

Roku Pay which houses the viewers' payment information, will help place the order and transact, he observed.

Wal-Mart will serve as the exclusive retailer for the fulfillment of product purchases are fulfilled.

Activation and measurement of shoppable ads for advertisers will be conducted exclusively by Roku's OneView DSP.

The offering appears to be a pilot with deeper integration planned, he added.

Zangler has an Overweight on Roku with a price target of $190.

Price Target: ROKU shares traded higher by 2.29% at $80.34 on the last check Friday.

