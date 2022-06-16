ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Is Walmart Pushing Roku Stock Higher After Hours?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 16, 2022 4:10 PM | 1 min read

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced a partnership with Walmart Inc WMT.

Roku and Walmart announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to make TV streaming the next e-commerce shopping destination. Walmart will be the exclusive retailer to enable streamers to purchase featured products fulfilled by Walmart directly on Roku.

"We're working to connect with customers where they are already spending time, shortening the distance from discovery and inspiration to purchase," said William White, chief marketing officer of Walmart. 

Roku's ad-buying platform for TV streaming, OneView, will have the exclusive capability to activate and measure these shoppable ads. Additionally, marketers will be able to use Roku Brand Studio to design custom creative and branded content built for TV streaming and shopping.

ROKU Price Action: Roku has traded between $490.76 and $72.63 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.48% in after hours at $82.10 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Roku.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsContractsMoversTrading Ideas