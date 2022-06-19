Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday showed his approval for a video doing the rounds on social media that shows how the electric vehicle maker’s Model Y's capability to wade through water.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur left a ‘thumbs up' to a 27-second video, likely shot in China, and showing a flooded street.

The short video shows a gas-powered vehicle stuck in the water even as a second later a Model Y wades past the deep water unperturbed.

The video was shared on Twitter by a Tesla owner and fan by the handle Ray4Tesla who has over 58,000 followers on the microblogging site.

👍 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2022

Why It Matters: The video was reportedly shot on a flooded road in China and is the latest among a few that have previously shown Tesla’s flood-wading capabilities.

A similar video shot in China went viral last year showing a Tesla driver seemingly flooring a Model 3 amidst rising floodwaters.