 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hong Kong Tesla Owner Shocked By Nearly $22K Repair Bill After Company Says Car Was Flooded
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Hong Kong Tesla Owner Shocked By Nearly $22K Repair Bill After Company Says Car Was Flooded

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has slashed a bill totaling $21,960 out of a goodwill gesture to replace a stalled battery in a Model S vehicle, South China Morning Post reported, citing an owner based in Hong Kong.

What Happened: Larry Campbell received the nearly $22,000 bill after Tesla said internal checks showed the five-year old electric vehicle had been through a flood that invalidated the warranty.

Campbell alleged that Tesla chose to “assume with no conclusive evidence” that the car was driven through a flood to refuse liability for replacing the failed battery under warranty.

The Model S owner said Tesla took three months to waive the bill and the EV manufacturer said it did so out of goodwill. 

See Also: Man In Finland Blows Up Tesla Model S With Elon Musk Dummy Inside After Being Hit With $26K Repair Bill

The Incident: Campbell said his wife was driving the car in a heavy afternoon rain on the day when the city was on the highest-level black rainstorm alert. The car was towed away by Tesla hours after it stalled.

The car was bought in September 2016 and came with an eight-year, 160,000km limited warranty on the high-voltage battery. The car had clocked about 130,000km when it stalled.

Campbell said there was no flooding in the area where the vehicle was being driven in the days before the breakdown, or anytime before, and the company did not show him its technician investigation report or explain how the seepage could have occurred. 

A Tesla executive based in Hong Kong had later sent them photographs saying there were “substantial volumes of water” in the battery and battery pack, implying it was driven over deep water.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were trading down 1.71% Friday morning at $906.40. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

2 Lesser-Known Stocks That Could Outperform Tesla In 2022
Cathie Wood Buys $2M Worth More Of This US Listed Chinese EV Player And Sells PayPal On Thursday
Tesla Seeks Regulatory Approval To Build A 'Giant New Facility' Next To Giga Texas
Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Shooting Up In Hong Kong Today
Ford CEO Jim Farley Touts F-150 Lightning's Readiness To Rival Tesla Model Y — As Soon As Production Ramps Up
How Much Money Did Mark Zuckerberg Lose Today? He's No Longer A Top 10 Billionaire
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com