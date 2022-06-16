Key Takeaways From Apple's Antitrust Lawsuit In UK

by

Market researcher Justin Gutmann prosecuted Apple Inc AAPL on behalf of the U.K. iPhone users for allegedly misleading customers on a controversial power management tool, Bloomberg reports.

on behalf of the U.K. iPhone users for allegedly misleading customers on a controversial power management tool, Bloomberg reports. Gutmann alleged Apple abused its influence to conceal a power management tool in the updates to hide the phone batteries' inefficiency in handling the new software's processing demands leading to shutdowns and glitches.

Apple has denied the allegations.

The suit could sweep up to 25 million people who bought the iPhone models seeking hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation, writes Bloomberg.

Apple also faced a probe from the British antitrust watchdog for allegedly dominating mobile browsers, including restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store.

Qualcomm Inc QCOM just won against EU antitrust regulators for allegedly paying Apple to use only its chips and block out rivals like Intel Corp INTC .

just won against EU antitrust regulators for allegedly paying Apple to use only its chips and block out rivals like . Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.16% at $132.51 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

AAPL shares traded lower by 2.16% at $132.51 in the premarket on the last check Thursday. Image by mhoppsy from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsLegalTechMedia