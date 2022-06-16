Key Takeaways From Apple's Antitrust Lawsuit In UK

- Market researcher Justin Gutmann prosecuted Apple Inc AAPL on behalf of the U.K. iPhone users for allegedly misleading customers on a controversial power management tool, Bloomberg reports.
- Gutmann alleged Apple abused its influence to conceal a power management tool in the updates to hide the phone batteries' inefficiency in handling the new software's processing demands leading to shutdowns and glitches.
- Apple has denied the allegations.
- The suit could sweep up to 25 million people who bought the iPhone models seeking hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation, writes Bloomberg.
- Apple also faced a probe from the British antitrust watchdog for allegedly dominating mobile browsers, including restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store.
- Qualcomm Inc QCOM just won against EU antitrust regulators for allegedly paying Apple to use only its chips and block out rivals like Intel Corp INTC.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.16% at $132.51 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Image by mhoppsy from Pixabay
