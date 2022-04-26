QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Warner Bros. Discovery Registers 15% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By Advertising, Distribution Revenue

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 9:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD reported first-quarter  FY22 revenue growth of 15% ex-FX year-on-year to $3.16 billion.
  • Advertising revenue was up 5% Y/Y to $1.48 billion, and distribution revenue grew 9% Y/Y to $1.42 billion.
  • The U.S. advertising revenues increased by 5% Y/Y to $1.03 billion, and distribution revenues rose 11% Y/Y to $886 million.
  • International advertising revenues climbed 11% ex-FX Y/Y to $457 million, and distribution revenues jumped 8% ex-FX Y/Y to $536 million.
  • WBD ended Q1 with 24 million DTC Subscribers, up 2 million from Q4.
  • WBD generated $450 million of Next Generation revenues in Q1, up 55% Y/Y.
  • WBD generated $323 million in operating cash flow and held $4.2 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • CEO David Zaslav said, "With Warner Bros. Discovery, we are creating a pure-play media company with diversified revenues and the most compelling IP ownership, franchises, and brand portfolio in our industry."
  • Price Action: WBD shares traded lower by 3.86% at $20.67 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsTech