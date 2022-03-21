Alibaba Continues To Lose Key Heads As It Looks To Slash Workforce By 30%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba.com North American and European operations head and its Global President/CMO John Caplan announced his departure.
- Alibaba.com is Alibaba's B2B eCommerce marketplace.
- "After 5 years, I have made the tough decision to leave Alibaba Group. It's been a joyful journey," Caplan said.
- Caplan's exit follows Alibaba's lookout for new CEO for its South China Morning Post, as CEO Gary Liu took charge of running Alibaba's new NFT spinoff.
- Caplan joined Alibaba in 2017 as its CMO for Alibaba.com, pymnts.com reports.
- Alibaba is planning to slash 30% of its workforce after its MMC division decided to lay off 20% employees.
- Price Action: BABA shares are down by 4.85% at $103.04 premarket on the last check Monday.
