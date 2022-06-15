Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on retail sales for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales, came in above estimates in April, increasing 0.9% overall. Analysts, however, expect a 0.1% gain in overall sales for May.

The Empire State manufacturing index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is expected to recover back into positive ground at 5.5 in June, following May's decline to minus 11.6.

Data on import and export prices for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import and export prices slowed substantially in April. Analysts expect a 1.2% rise in import prices, while export prices are seen increasing 1.3% in May.

Data on business inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 1.3% in April following a 2.0% build in the previous month.

The housing market index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to decline to 68 in June from 69 in the previous month.

The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Fed is projected to increase its fed funds target range by 50 basis points.

The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for April will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

