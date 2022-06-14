NFL Says Pizza! Pizza!, Inks Deal With Little Caesars

Pizza restaurant company Pizza Hut has famously said that “no one outpizzas the hut.” It seems rival Little Caesars did just that by grabbing a partnership with the National Football League away from Pizza Hut.

What Happened: Little Caesars announced a multi-year partnership with the National Football League on Tuesday. The partnership makes Little Caesars the “official pizza sponsor” of the NFL, ending a partnership between Pizza Hut and the NFL that began in 2018.

Pizza Hut, a Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM-owned company, grabbed a partnership in 2018 with the NFL replacing Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA, which was the previous official pizza of the league.

Little Caesars calls the partnership one of its “highest-profile partnerships to date” and said the deal will help to continue its growth momentum.

“Eating delicious pizza and cheering on the home team combine to make the perfect weekend social activity, and Little Caesars plans to be a special part of those game-time meal occasions,” the company said.

Little Caesars will have exclusive marketing rights with the NFL including events and fan engagement opportunities. The company expects to launch new social media games, new packaging, new products and promotions centered on the NFL partnership ahead of the 2022 season.

“This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country,” Little Caesars CEO Dave Scrivano said. “And because we’re the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly game time meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise.”

Why It’s Important: Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza brand in the world behind Pizza Hut and Dominos Pizza, Inc. DPZ.

The partnership for Little Caesars could help the brand continue as one of the fastest-growing pizza chains in recent years.

Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, which will play host to the 2024 NFL Draft, creating potential marketing opportunities for Little Caesars.

Little Caesars has stores in all 50 states and 27 countries worldwide.

Photo: rblfmr via Shutterstock