'Sorry Comrade:' Elon Musk Reacts To British Politician Getting Labeled 'Russian Media' By Twitter

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 13, 2022 7:10 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk offered a backhanded apology to British politician George Galloway after Twitter labeled the former member of parliament's account as "Russian state-affiliated media."

Galloway hosted a show called Sputnik on Russian-funded broadcaster RT last month, which could be why Twitter has labeled him as 'Russian state-affiliated media.'

Following this, Galloway launched defamation proceedings against Twitter for tying him to Russia.

On Friday, he took to Twitter and tagged the tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in a post calling the characterization by the social media platform "a lie."

Taking a dig at Galloway, Musk — who has clinched a $44 billion deal to take over the social networking giant — replied "sorry comrade" in Russian on the post.

The reply from Musk stirred a row of witty responses on the social media platform, with users calling it the "world's greatest tweet ever."

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that Twitter Inc TWTR would yield to Musk's demand for internal data central to a standoff over his troubled $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. The came days after the Tesla chief threatened to back out of his deal to purchase Twitter, accusing it of failing to provide data on fake accounts.

Photo: Courtesy of JD Lasica via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

