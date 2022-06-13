Charles And William Lobby Queen To Ban Prince Andrew From Garter Day Public Appearance

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, has been banned from public return alongside some other members of the British Royal family at Monday's Order of the Garter ceremony.

What Happened: Following the last-minute intervention by The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew's plans to return to a public-facing role in the traditional velvet robe and plumed hat for the annual procession from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel were changed, according to The Telegraph.

This came after the publication reported that Prince Andrew had been pushing the Queen to reinstate him as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. He has also been pushing for his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to be made working royals.

Amid all this, the senior royals feared a "backlash" and lobbied the 96 years-old Queen for a change of plan.

A source told The Sun that The Duke of York was told to stay out of sight today "for his own good" following the tense family talks.

He was forced to pull out of the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, he will still join the Queen and the rest of the royal family for the investiture in the castle's Garter throne room and the traditional lunch that takes place later in the Waterloo Chamber.

The Garter Day is one of the highlights of the Royal family's summer schedule. Given the mobility issues, the Queen is not expected to join the public procession and church service.

Read Next: Kim Jong-Un Sends Surprising Message To Queen Elizabeth