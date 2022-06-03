Kim Jong-Un Sends Surprising Message To Queen Elizabeth

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has sent out his first-ever public message to Queen Elizabeth II, the 96-year-old monarch of Great Britain on her platinum jubilee.

What Happened: North Korea's Foreign Ministry said on its website that the country's supreme leader congratulated the queen as she marked 70 years on the throne.

Many world leaders congratulated the Queen, but perhaps this one was the most unexpected, coming from the secretive, isolated nation.

See Also: Kim Jong-Un Tells North Koreans COVID-19 Vaccines Are His 'Immortal Potion Of Love'

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said Kim had sent out a letter saying, "I extend my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the National Day of your country, the official birthday of Your Majesty."

Queen Elizabeth had sent a congratulatory note to Kim for a national day celebration in September 2021.

Why It Matters: The developments come at a time of increasing tensions between North Korea and the West, after the Asian nation fired three ballistic missiles last week when U.S. President Joe Biden was on an official visit to a South Korea.

A four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on the throne in Britain began on Thursday with a gun salute and a fly-past of military aircraft.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 rattled North Korea, its state-owned media claims to have "redoubled efforts to stabilize the people's lives and promote their health." As of June 3, the COVID-19 tally neared the 4 million mark with 153,720 active cases.

Read Next: Kim Jong-Un's Ties With South Korea Run Deeper Than Known, Graveyard Reveals

Photos via Cheongwadae/Blue House on Wikimedia and Alessia Pierdomenico on Shutterstock