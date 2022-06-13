ñol

Former Tesla Veteran & EV Battery Specialist Parts Way With QuantumScape In Less Than A Year

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 6:32 AM | 1 min read
  • Celina Mikolajczak resigned as QuantumScape Corp's QS chief manufacturing officer to focus her career on developing a fully U.S.-based battery supply chain.
  • The former Tesla, Inc TSLA and Panasonic Holdings Corp PCRFY veteran resigned within less than a year of joining, the TechCrunch reports.
  • Mikolajczak departed over "differing management styles between the parties." 
  • Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role.
  • A little over a year ago, Mikolajczak joined the board of QuantumScape while being the VP of battery technology at Panasonic Energy of North America.
  • A month later, Mikolajczak disclosed plans to join QuantumScape as VP of manufacturing engineering, beginning in July.
  • Mikolajczak is a veteran in researching and developing better lithium-ion batteries. 
  • Recently Walt Disney Company DIS abruptly ousted its senior content officer.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc META just parted with COO Sheryl Sandberg on a bitter note.
  • Price Action: QS shares traded lower by 3.45% at $9.80 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

