Former Tesla Veteran & EV Battery Specialist Parts Way With QuantumScape In Less Than A Year

- Celina Mikolajczak resigned as QuantumScape Corp's QS chief manufacturing officer to focus her career on developing a fully U.S.-based battery supply chain.
- The former Tesla, Inc TSLA and Panasonic Holdings Corp PCRFY veteran resigned within less than a year of joining, the TechCrunch reports.
- Mikolajczak departed over "differing management styles between the parties."
- Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role.
- A little over a year ago, Mikolajczak joined the board of QuantumScape while being the VP of battery technology at Panasonic Energy of North America.
- A month later, Mikolajczak disclosed plans to join QuantumScape as VP of manufacturing engineering, beginning in July.
- Mikolajczak is a veteran in researching and developing better lithium-ion batteries.
- Recently Walt Disney Company DIS abruptly ousted its senior content officer.
- Meta Platforms, Inc META just parted with COO Sheryl Sandberg on a bitter note.
- Price Action: QS shares traded lower by 3.45% at $9.80 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
