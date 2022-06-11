As Facebook Gives Sheryl Sandberg A Send-off, A Probe Underway On Resource Misappropriation: Report

Sheryl Sandberg resigned from Meta Platforms Inc META as COO last week after 14 years with the organization.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Sandberg called her time at Meta the "honor and privilege of a lifetime" but joked that it's also "not the most manageable job anyone has ever had."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a goodbye post on Facebook, calling Sandberg's planned departure "the end of an era." He mentioned her as an "amazing person, leader, partner, and friend."

Just a week after she departed from the company, Facebook is investigating Sandberg's role in the possible misuse of corporate resources. The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the report, several employees have been interviewed as part of the investigation by Facebook.

The inquiry includes investigating what work employees did to support Lean In, her foundation that advocates for women in the workplace, and the writing and promotion of her second book "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy."

A previous WSJ report said the investigation included a review of Sandberg's use of Facebook company resources to help plan her wedding.

The report suggests that Sandberg could be asked to repay the company for employee time spent on her work.

Facebook paid almost $9 million for Ms. Sandberg's security at her properties and personal trips in 2021. The company also shelled out $2.3 million related to her use of private planes for personal trips, the report said.

Sandberg has mentioned that she decided to step down because she was burned out and tired of maintaining her role as a "punching bag" for Meta's critics.

Photo: Courtesy of Fortune Live Media on Flickr