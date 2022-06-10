Read Why Mizuho Re-rated Adobe Ahead Of Its 2Q Earnings

- Adobe Inc ADBE will report its 2Q results on June 16, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz noted.
- Despite a higher level of macro uncertainty, Moskowitz's ADBE checks surprisingly were somewhat better this quarter and expected it to report a solid upside to Mizuho/Street estimates.
- More broadly, Moskowitz believed ADBE is well-positioned to benefit from digital transformation with the highly comprehensive end-to-end offering that differentiates it from competitors and should enable it to drive more holistic sales across its clouds.
- Moskowitz reiterated his Buy rating but cut the price target to $530 from $600 due to the recent contraction in comp multiples.
- Price Action: ADBE shares traded lower by 7.72% at $393.52 on the last check Friday.
