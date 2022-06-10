ñol

Read Why Mizuho Re-rated Adobe Ahead Of Its 2Q Earnings

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Adobe Inc ADBE will report its 2Q results on June 16, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz noted. 
  • Despite a higher level of macro uncertainty, Moskowitz's ADBE checks surprisingly were somewhat better this quarter and expected it to report a solid upside to Mizuho/Street estimates. 
  • More broadly, Moskowitz believed ADBE is well-positioned to benefit from digital transformation with the highly comprehensive end-to-end offering that differentiates it from competitors and should enable it to drive more holistic sales across its clouds. 
  • Moskowitz reiterated his Buy rating but cut the price target to $530 from $600 due to the recent contraction in comp multiples. 
  • Price Action: ADBE shares traded lower by 7.72% at $393.52 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

