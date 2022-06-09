Read Why Citi Remains Bearish On Oxford Industries

by

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez raised the price target on Oxford Industries Inc OXM to $92 (6% downside) from $86. Meanwhile, the analyst kept the Sell rating on the shares.

The analyst is cautious about 2H22 and beyond, citing higher retail promotions.

Price Action: OXM shares are trading higher by 6.32% at $97.69 on the last check Thursday.

