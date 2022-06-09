Twitter Inc TWTR says it is launching a new feature that will send notifications when sellers drop new products.

What Happened: “Product Drops” was announced by the Jack Dorsey-founded company in a blog post on Wednesday.

Twitter said when a merchant tweets about an upcoming launch, its users will see a “remind me” button at the bottom of the tweet, which will set up an alert once the product is available for sale.

“On launch day, you’ll get an in-app notification in your Notifications tab 15 minutes before and at the time of the drop, so you can be among the first to shop on the merchant’s website and (hopefully) beat out other shoppers,” said Twitter’s product lead Justin Hoang and engineering manager Siddharth Rao.

Clicking on the notification would enable the user to see a “Shop on website” button.

Users can opt to learn more about the item before clicking the button, including its price, pictures and a hashtag that will lead to reviews by other Twitter users.

Why It Matters: Brands that are part of testing the new feature include Dior, Fossil and Staple Design founder Jeff Staple.

Twitter said only U.S. shoppers who use Apple Inc’s AAPL iOS devices would be able to engage with Product Drops for now.

In March, Twitter launched a beta “Shops” tool to help businesses promote up to 50 products via a digital catalog.

Meta Platforms Inc’s FB Facebook added a shop feature to its platform in August 2020.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Twitter shares closed 0.8% higher at $40.45 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

