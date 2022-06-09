Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos was the CEO of the e-commerce giant for 27 years. The company was launched from Bezos’ garage in Bellevue, Washington on July 5, 1994, as an online book store.

Bezos assumed the position of Amazon’s executive chairman after hanging up his boots last year as CEO, with insider Andy Jassy replacing him as top boss.

Bezos is currently the second richest billionaire after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. He is worth $145 billion at press time.

Shortly after quitting as CEO, Bezos went on a trip to space for which he thanked Amazon’s workers and customers as they paid for the trip.

The Investment: If an investor decided to put $1,000 into Amazon stock the day Bezos quit as the company’s CEO, here’s how much they would have now.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Current Worth Percentage Change Amazon.com, Inc Shares July 6, 2021 $1000 $176.51 5.66 $686.53 -31.34%

Bezos quit the company in 2021 on the same date he incorporated it — July 5. “We chose that date because it's sentimental for me, the day Amazon was incorporated in 1994, exactly 27 years ago,” said Bezos at his last shareholders' meeting as CEO in May 2021.

As July 5 was a holiday, we assume our hypothetical investor picked up the stock at the market opening on July 6. The values have been adjusted for the 20-for-1 stock split that took effect on Monday.

